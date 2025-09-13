Jalen Green and Draya Michele in Heated Argument Amid NYFW

New York City, NY — An intense confrontation occurred early Friday morning between NBA star Jalen Green and actress Draya Michele outside The Manor hotel in SoHo. The couple, who recently drew attention for their 17-year age difference, were involved in a heated argument following a lavish afterparty for New York Fashion Week.

The drama unfolded around 2 a.m., after Green, 23, and Michele, 40, attended a bash hosted by Mert Alas. Footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows Green shouting at Michele, who appears to rush at him in a confrontational manner.

Friends quickly intervened, attempting to de-escalate the situation. One friend can be heard pleading, “Stop, stop, stop… everybody going to get into trouble,” while another suggested, “Everybody forgive each other!” Despite the attempts to calm the couple, they continued to exchange insults as they made their way along the Manhattan sidewalk.

This incident is notable as it comes after a significant shift in their lives. Earlier this year, Green was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Phoenix Suns, a move that Michele acknowledged has been challenging. Despite the ups and downs, the couple shares a daughter born in May, and Michele has a nine-year-old son from a previous relationship with NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

Hours after the shouting match, Michele shared a wholesome video on Instagram featuring their baby girl exploring Lower Manhattan, but Green was noticeably absent from the post. Fans are now left speculating about the status of their relationship after this public confrontation.