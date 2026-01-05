Sports
Jalen Green Fined for Profanity During Live Interview Celebration
NEW YORK – Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been fined $25,000 for using profanity during a live television interview with his teammate, Collin Gillespie. The league announced the fine on December 30, 2025.
Green made the remarks following the Suns’ 115-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on January 29 at Capital One Arena. He interrupted Gillespie’s postgame interview to celebrate, despite not playing in the game due to a hamstring injury.
During the interruption, as Gillespie discussed his performance, Green shouted, “They can’t f*** with you!” Gillespie, visibly surprised, responded, “Oh, my God. On live TV, bro?” The interviewer quickly reminded the duo, “It’s a family show!” to which Green dismissively replied, “I don’t care.”
Gillespie had scored 25 points in the victory, going 10 of 14 from the field. This season, he has solidified his role in the lineup, posting an average of 13.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 4 rebounds per game.
The Suns are currently 19-13, competing in a tight Western Conference playoff race. Green, who was drafted second overall in 2021 by the Houston Rockets, has only seen limited action this season due to a recurring injury, playing just two games.
In Green’s absence, players like Gillespie and Dillon Brooks have stepped up, with Brooks averaging 21.5 points per game as the team’s second-leading scorer behind Devin Booker. Green’s return is highly anticipated, as fans hope he can regain his previous form and contribute significantly to the team.
Head coach Jordan Ott has praised the team’s resilience despite injuries and believes that Green’s time away from playing has allowed him to learn and adapt to the Suns’ style. Once healthy, Green is expected to bolster the team’s backcourt alongside Booker.
Recent Posts
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani Takes Action on Housing Crisis in NYC
- XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January
- Paris Court Convicts 10 for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron
- Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets
- New Demon Blade Codes Released for January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
- Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International