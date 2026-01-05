Jalen Green Fined for Profanity During Live Interview Celebration

NEW YORK – Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been fined $25,000 for using profanity during a live television interview with his teammate, Collin Gillespie. The league announced the fine on December 30, 2025.

Green made the remarks following the Suns’ 115-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on January 29 at Capital One Arena. He interrupted Gillespie’s postgame interview to celebrate, despite not playing in the game due to a hamstring injury.

During the interruption, as Gillespie discussed his performance, Green shouted, “They can’t f*** with you!” Gillespie, visibly surprised, responded, “Oh, my God. On live TV, bro?” The interviewer quickly reminded the duo, “It’s a family show!” to which Green dismissively replied, “I don’t care.”

Gillespie had scored 25 points in the victory, going 10 of 14 from the field. This season, he has solidified his role in the lineup, posting an average of 13.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 4 rebounds per game.

The Suns are currently 19-13, competing in a tight Western Conference playoff race. Green, who was drafted second overall in 2021 by the Houston Rockets, has only seen limited action this season due to a recurring injury, playing just two games.

In Green’s absence, players like Gillespie and Dillon Brooks have stepped up, with Brooks averaging 21.5 points per game as the team’s second-leading scorer behind Devin Booker. Green’s return is highly anticipated, as fans hope he can regain his previous form and contribute significantly to the team.

Head coach Jordan Ott has praised the team’s resilience despite injuries and believes that Green’s time away from playing has allowed him to learn and adapt to the Suns’ style. Once healthy, Green is expected to bolster the team’s backcourt alongside Booker.