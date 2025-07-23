Sports
Jalen Green Reflects on Trade to Suns with Support from Draya Michele
PHOENIX, Arizona — Jalen Green, the former Houston Rockets guard, recently addressed his trade to the Phoenix Suns, emphasizing his excitement for the future alongside new teammates Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker. Green expressed his feelings during a media interview following the announcement of the groundbreaking deal, which reshaped multiple teams in the league.
Green, who spent his first four seasons in Houston, stated, “I’m not tripping. It’s for the better of the team. I know it’s a business at the end of the day.” This move comes after the Rockets traded him and Brooks to acquire superstar Kevin Durant, shifting the dynamics of the Suns’ roster.
Prominent NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal praised the Suns’ acquisition of Green, stating, “Definitely got a closer, but they play with intensity, they play good defense.” O’Neal believes that Green is a more consistent player compared to the recently departed Jalen Green, anticipating that this change will elevate the Suns’ performance.
Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele, alongside their one-year-old daughter Lyght, is adapting to the changes as the family relocates to Phoenix. “I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going,” Michele said. “Luckily, [Phoenix] is an amazing city. We were not disappointed with Phoenix at all,” she added.
The couple is in the process of house hunting in Phoenix and Michele aims to ease the transition for Green, ensuring that he can focus on basketball. “He’s not gonna have to lift a finger. I’ll handle all of that so that he can just relax and play basketball,” she remarked.
As for his teammates, Green is eager to create a formidable scoring duo with Booker. “Me and him are going to be a deadly scoring duo,” Green stated, expressing optimism about their potential impact this season. With the Suns looking to redefine their identity, the combination of their talents could lead to significant achievements.
Green averaged 21.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season, showcasing his skills as a valuable asset in the Suns’ lineup. The trade marks a new chapter in his career, and both he and Michele look forward to making Phoenix their home.
