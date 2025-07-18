Jalen Hurts Criticized as NFL’s Ninth-Best Quarterback

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has drawn intense criticism after being ranked as the NFL’s ninth-best quarterback by a panel of coaches, executives, and scouts. Many fans and analysts have questioned the validity of this ranking, suggesting it fails to reflect his true performance on the field.

Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer remarked that Hurts is indeed the worst quarterback in the league, citing 11 reasons to support his claim. The apparent absurdity of placing Hurts ninth raises questions about the decision-making capabilities of those in the ranking poll.

The rankings revealed Patrick Mahomes as the top choice for quarterbacks, reinforcing his status with a strong history of performance. Mahomes has secured three MVP awards and marked a stellar career since becoming a starter in 2018. In contrast, critics claim Hurts’s on-field performances have not reached similar heights.

Statistics highlight a disparity between Hurts and other top quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Although Hurts has achieved impressive rushing stats, other quarterbacks within the ranks have offered more balanced performances in various aspects of their games. As Hurts enters his fourth season, some believe the Eagles’ strong supporting cast may unfairly bolster his perceived value.

The panel’s verdict has sparked discussions on social media. As one commentator noted, “How good can Hurts be when surrounded by a wealth of talent including A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a leading offense?” This raises questions on the inherent value of individual talent versus the overall team performance.

As Hurts prepares for the upcoming season, questions regarding his place in the rankings remain pervasive. With last season’s statistics reflecting a high completion rate, his future performance will be crucial in addressing ongoing doubts about his capabilities. Failure to elevate his standing amidst a talented roster may leave Hurts grappling with criticism from fans and sports analysts alike.

Whether or not Jalen Hurts can change the narrative regarding his ranking will unfold throughout the next NFL season.