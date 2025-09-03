Jalen Hurts Prepares for 2025 Season with Increased Confidence

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, is entering the 2025 season with newfound confidence following his Super Bowl MVP win. On the first day of training camp, Hurts presented Hall of Famer Mike Reese with a pair of custom green and white Air Jordan cleats, inscribed with a heartfelt message. This gesture reflects Hurts’ humility and appreciation for those who believed in him from the start.

“Some people see it and some people don’t — simple as that,” Hurts told The Athletic. “He’s one that saw it, saw it before I ever stepped on the field. To feel that support from him is stellar for me.” Hurts, who won the Super Bowl MVP in February, has made the playoffs every season as a starter and is known for his intense work ethic.

As he prepares for the upcoming season, Hurts is eager to lead the Eagles’ offense following several coaching changes. After losing offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who was dismissed after one season, the Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to the role. This marks the sixth offensive coordinator for Hurts during his six NFL seasons.

Despite the changes, Hurts remains focused on improving as both a quarterback and a leader. “It’s just about being a student. I’ve had all these coaches every single year, and I’ve been able to take from every single one,” he said. Hurts is now more comfortable expressing his preferences regarding the offense, recognizing the importance of tailoring the scheme to fit his strengths.

Hurts’ performance has often sparked debate among analysts who question whether he belongs among the league’s elite quarterbacks. Last season, he finished with the fewest passing attempts of his career, with the Eagles pivoting towards a run-heavy offense. This led to a notable decline in his passing statistics, something he is keen to rectify this year.

With an array of offensive weapons including A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley, analysts believe Hurts could have a breakout year as a passer. Zach Berman of The Athletic speculates that Hurts could finally eclipse 4,000 passing yards in 2025, a feat he has yet to achieve since becoming a full-time starter.

“There were quarterbacks who eclipsed 4,000 passing yards last season, so why is this bold? Well, did you watch the Eagles play last season?” Berman wrote, highlighting the team’s focus on rushing plays. However, the Eagles are expected to shift towards more passing in 2025, leveraging their strong receiving corps.

The Eagles will officially kick off their season in a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. The pressure is on for Hurts and the team, not only to defend their title but also to prove they can continue to operate at a high level amidst greater expectations.

“There is definitely a sense of confidence,” Hurts stated. “It’s about feeding off of that and building on it,” emphasizing his commitment to growth and success.