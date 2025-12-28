Jalen Hurts Readies for Key Matchup Against Bills This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to face the Buffalo Bills on December 28, as the Eagles aim to secure their playoff position. This matchup marks Hurts’ second game against the Bills, following a thrilling overtime victory in 2023.

Critics have quieted after Hurts’ recent turnaround, leading the Eagles to wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. Hurts, who faced scrutiny for low passing accuracy early in the season, has turned in some of the best numbers of his short NFL career. He has recorded 3,114 passing yards in 2025, surpassing last year’s totals and tying his numbers from 2022.

One of Hurts’ standout statistics this season is his career-high 24 touchdown passes, significantly improving his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 24:6. “It’s not just about numbers; it’s about getting the ball into the end zone,” Hurts stated. “I’ve worked hard to improve, and I feel it’s paying off at the right time.” With two games remaining in the season, there’s potential for Hurts to further elevate those stats.

The Eagles will need that production against a formidable Bills defense, which ranks second in the NFL by allowing just 167.1 passing yards per game. Hurts previously faced the Bills in 2023, completing 18 of 31 passes for 200 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 37-34 win.

As both a rushing and passing threat, Hurts has adapted to various offensive strategies, including utilizing the “tush push” technique. The Eagles have used this play more than any other team since 2022, with Hurts accounting for 36 touchdowns by such means. Coach Nick Sirianni emphasized the importance of understanding the intricacies involved in every play. “It’s a significant part of our offense and needs to be executed flawlessly,” he noted.

With the playoffs on the horizon, Hurts is determined to continue building on his impressive performance. “We’re focused on winning,” he said. “Every game matters and we need to keep pushing ourselves.” The Eagles and Bills will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.