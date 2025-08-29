Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Jalen Hurts is making waves as he enters his fifth season as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ full-time starting quarterback. A dual-threat talent, Hurts not only excels in passing but also in rushing, which has fans both thrilled and anxious with every hit he takes during games.

As the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Hurts has already achieved impressive milestones, including two Super Bowl appearances and a championship win. He has accumulated a record of 46 wins and 20 losses in his first 66 regular-season games, along with a postseason record of 6-3. These achievements raise questions about his potential as he continues his career.

Since the start of the 2020 NFL season, Hurts has made a name for himself, trailing only Derrick Henry for the most rushing touchdowns. With 55 rushing touchdowns to his name, he stands as a formidable force on the field. In comparison, Henry leads with 68 rushing scores during the same period.

Moreover, Hurts, who recently turned 27, is expected to peak in performance throughout the next few seasons. Many fans believe he could produce the highest total of rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks from 2020 to 2029 if he maintains his current trajectory.

It is noteworthy that Hurts has avoided significant injuries and scored no fewer than ten rushing touchdowns since his rookie season. With the Eagles’ offense benefiting from the talents of Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley, Hurts has ample support to drive his rushing stats even higher.

As Hurts competes against the likes of Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor, and Josh Allen, who have 54, 51, and 48 rushing touchdowns respectively, many are eagerly watching to see if he can rise to the top. With Derrick Henry approaching 32 years old, Hurts has a prime window to secure his place in NFL history.