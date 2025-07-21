Sports
Jalen Hurts Shares Core Values and Insights Ahead of New Season
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently shared his core values during a fan Q&A session, emphasizing the themes of faith, family, and championships. This conversation was part of a series where Hurts engages with supporters about various topics, ranging from personal passions to challenges in football.
When asked about overcoming adversity, Hurts stated, “Adversity’s a tricky thing… I look at adversity as a challenge. It’s a healthy opportunity.” He underscored the importance of perspective in facing difficulties, indicating that it is a matter of how one chooses to respond.
On the subject of passion, Hurts expressed, “There’s a lot of passion that oozes from me when I overcome something… I put so much time into [the game].” This passion reflects his dedication as he prepares for his next season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.
In addition to his personal insights, Hurts highlighted a motto written on the inside of his game cleats: “Be J. Hurts, that’s always enough.” He remarked that this serves as a reminder of his identity and purpose.
The Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl victory on February 9, will begin training camp for the 2025 season soon. Hurts, who won the Most Valuable Player award last season, has remained focused on maintaining a championship mindset. He noted that learning from past greats like Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter is part of his preparation to ensure continued success.
The Eagles held a championship ring ceremony recently, where each ring features personalized touches, including Hurts’ MVP title. The rings also carry a significant message: “You can’t be great without the greatness of others.” This sentiment captures the teamwork essential to their success.
