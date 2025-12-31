Jalen Johnson Returns as Hawks End Losing Streak Against Timberwolves

ATLANTA, GA — Jalen Johnson is back on the court as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-102 on Wednesday. Johnson, who missed a game due to illness, helped end the Hawks’ seven-game losing streak with a standout performance, scoring 34 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and providing six assists.

The Hawks took control of the game early, outscoring the Timberwolves 37-23 in the second quarter and leading 70-49 at halftime. Johnson’s return was crucial for the Hawks, who had struggled significantly in the absence of their star player Trae Young, who missed his second consecutive game due to a right quad contusion.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder praised Johnson’s performance. “He’s really good to have back because he’s a really good player,” Snyder said. Alongside Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu added 17 points, while Dyson Daniels contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards, who scored 30 points, but the team lacked depth with no other player reaching double figures. Julius Randle chipped in 19 points and Johnny Juzang had 10, but Minnesota’s bench fell short against the Hawks’ offensive momentum.

This victory marked the Hawks’ first win since December 14, improving their home record to 6-11. Johnson has been on a tear recently, averaging 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.1 steals over his last 13 games.

Johnson’s performance comes at a crucial time as rumors swirl around potential trades before the deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein has noted that Johnson and a first-round pick from the 2026 draft are considered untouchable by the Hawks. “Jalen is this team’s present and its future,” Stein mentioned.

The Hawks look to build on this momentum as they aim for a more competitive position in the Eastern Conference.