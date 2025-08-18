Sports
Jalen McDaniels Joins New Orleans Pelicans After Free Agency Deal
New Orleans, Louisiana — Free agent forward Jalen McDaniels has signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, reuniting with his hometown team.
The 27-year-old McDaniels, who stands at 6 feet 10 inches and weighs 192 pounds, has played six seasons in the NBA with an average of 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over 252 games. His most recent season was spent mainly in the G League and with the Washington Wizards, where he appeared in four NBA games without scoring.
Previously, McDaniels has played for several teams including the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors. He is notably the older brother of Jaden McDaniels, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“I’m excited to join the Pelicans and contribute to a great team,” McDaniels said in a statement. “This is a special opportunity for me to play in front of my family and friends.”
Pelicans’ management sees McDaniels as a valuable asset to their roster, providing experience and depth in the forward position. Head Coach Willie Green expressed optimism about McDaniels’ potential to impact the team positively.
McDaniels’ signing comes at a pivotal time for the Pelicans as they aim to enhance their performance after a challenging season last year. The team is looking forward to his contributions as they prepare for the upcoming NBA season.
His ability to shoot from the perimeter and offer defensive versatility will be key components in his role within the team’s strategy.
