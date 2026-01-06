Jalen Pickett to Start for Nuggets Against Raptors

Denver, CO – Jalen Pickett will start for the Denver Nuggets against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca. This will be the second time this season the 26-year-old guard takes the starting role, moving Tim Hardaway Jr. to the bench.

In his recent performances, Pickett has averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in just over 16 minutes per game over the past seven games. His ability to contribute off the bench has become increasingly vital as the Nuggets deal with some injuries among key players.

Pickett’s first game in the starting lineup was a 106-103 victory over the Raptors last Wednesday, where he scored 10 points in the first half. However, he finished with 4-of-11 shooting and 2-of-7 from three-point range. In his following start against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he registered nine points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Although he will return to the bench for the upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets, his temporary promotion to the starting lineup showcased his potential. Throughout the season, Pickett has averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 20 appearances.

Pickett is in his third year in the NBA, spending his entire career with the Nuggets. Last season, he impressed fans with a triple-double against the San Antonio Spurs, contributing 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.