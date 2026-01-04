Jalen Smith Questionable After Head Injury Against Hornets

CHICAGO, Illinois – Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith is questionable to return after suffering a head injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Smith was assisted to the locker room after colliding with Hornets guard LaMelo Ball just over a minute into the second half. At the time of the injury, Smith had recorded nine points and five rebounds.

Kevin Huerter stepped in to replace Smith following the injury. Ball continued to play in the game after the incident.

The Bulls have yet to provide further updates on Smith’s condition. Fans and teammates are hoping for a quick recovery.

Chicago’s next game will be important as they contend for playoffs positioning. The team currently holds a 25-9 record and is looking to bounce back from recent losses.

For updates on Smith’s status, fans can check the DraftKings Network.