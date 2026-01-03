Sports
Jalen Suggs Questionable for Magic’s Matchup Against Bulls
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jalen Suggs is questionable to return to the Orlando Magic‘s game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday due to a right knee strain. Suggs sustained the injury during the third quarter and may not return for the fourth quarter.
If Suggs is unable to play, teammates Tyus Jones and Jase Richardson are likely to see increased minutes alongside Anthony Black in the backcourt.
Suggs has missed the last seven games due to a hip injury, making his possible return an encouraging sign for the Magic. On Wednesday, the Magic will face the Indiana Pacers, with both Suggs and guard Desmond Bane listed as questionable.
Bane has been dealing with back spasms, but he was instrumental in a recent game against the Toronto Raptors, scoring 18 points in a narrow 107-106 loss. The Magic currently hold an 18-15 record this season and have alternated wins and losses in their last six games, winning against the Denver Nuggets before the loss to the Raptors.
In the absence of Suggs, Anthony Black stepped up significantly, scoring a career-high 38 points against the Nuggets. The Magic are looking to improve their record on the road, with a goal of avoiding back-to-back losses.
The game against the Pacers is set for 3:10 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers have struggled this season, currently holding the worst record in the NBA at 6-27.
