Jalen Williams Adjusts After Surgery, Shines for Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Jalen Williams is adjusting to a new normal this NBA season after a successful but challenging recovery from offseason wrist surgery. The 24-year-old swingman, who earned his first All-Star selection, All-NBA, and All-Defensive honors in 2025, is working through the effects of torn ligaments in his wrist, which limited his practice time and forced him to miss training camp.

Williams returned to the court on November 28 and has played in the last 15 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. However, these numbers are below the All-NBA level he reached last season, where he won his first NBA Championship.

Head Coach Mark Daigneault remains optimistic about Williams’ performance despite his current struggles. “We’re really not going to overreact to a period of time. I think he’s still working back. He’s healthy, but I think he’s still working through a new normal as it relates to his wrist,” Daigneault said. “He’s competing. He’s still impactful and he’s only going to get more rhythm.”

In a recent game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 4, Williams scored 20 points, showcasing his ability to drive to the basket despite his shooting struggles. He is shooting 45% from the floor but only 31% from three-point range this season. His ability to get to the free-throw line has also been a highlight, reflecting his aggressive style of play.

Williams continues to excel in other areas, with five or more assists in all but three games this season and a reputation as a versatile defensive player. According to Synergy, he ranks in the 89th percentile of the NBA for total defensive possessions, showcasing his commitment on that end of the floor.

As Williams continues to adapt and regain his shooting touch, fans and coaches alike are hopeful that he will soon return to the performance level that made him one of the top players in the league.