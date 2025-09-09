Jamaica Faces Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup Qualifier Showdown

MIAMI – Jamaica hosts Trinidad and Tobago in Group B of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. The Reggae Boyz are coming off a dominant 4-0 victory over Bermuda, bringing their total to three points in the group. Goals came from Damion Lowe, Renaldo Cephas, Kasey Palmer, and Shamar Nicholson.

Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw against Curaçao, securing their first point of the competition. Goalkeeper Denzil Smith played a pivotal role with two saves, earning a clean sheet for the Soca Warriors.

This marks the fifth time the two nations will meet in World Cup qualifiers, with Jamaica holding an unbeaten record in previous encounters, registering three wins and one draw. The last two matchups favored Jamaica, with a 4-1 win in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and a 3-2 victory in the 2025 Unity Cup.

Historically, this will be the 48th match between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, where Jamaica leads the all-time series with 20 wins, 12 draws, and 15 losses. In World Cup qualifying history, Jamaica edges Trinidad and Tobago with three wins out of four games played.

Previously, the two teams met during the 2002 World Cup qualifiers. On February 28, 2001, Jamaica triumphed with a 1-0 victory at the National Stadium in Kingston, thanks to a goal from Tyrone Marshall. Later, on June 30, 2001, Jamaica secured a 2-1 win at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, led by goals from Onandi Lowe and Deon Burton.

Jamaica has recorded 5 wins and 2 draws in their last 10 matches across all competitions, while Trinidad and Tobago has achieved 3 wins during the same period. In their latest encounters, Jamaica emerged victorious on June 28, 2023, in the Gold Cup group stage with a score of 4-1. In that match, Demarai Gray scored twice alongside goals from Leon Bailey and Dujuan Richards, while Trinidad’s Andre Rampersad found the net.

In addition, Jamaica won the Unity Cup on May 27, 2025, with a 3-2 win in London, featuring goals from Kasey Palmer, Rumarn Burrell, and Richard King. Isaiah Leacock and Kevin Molino scored for Trinidad.

As the teams prepare for this crucial match, both sides aim for key points in their quest for World Cup qualification.