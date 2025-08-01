Jamaica Hosts 29th Annual Emancipation Vigil at Seville Heritage Park

St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica — Jamaicans will gather at the historic Seville Great House and Heritage Park on Thursday, July 31, for the 29th annual Emancipation Vigil. This cultural event honors African ancestors and marks the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.

The all-night celebration, organized by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), begins at 8:00 p.m. and continues until 6:00 a.m. on Emancipation Day, August 1. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, highlighted the vigil’s significance during a recent Jamaica Information Service Think Tank, stating it commemorates “the anniversary of our emancipation from slavery.”

“On July 31, everybody heads to the Seville Heritage Park where the four cultures meet – the Taino, the African, the Spanish, and the English,” Grange mentioned. The event promises a packed programme of performances featuring artists from across the island, including Gem Myers, The Abyssinians, Duane Stephenson, and more.

The celebration will also showcase traditional performances by groups such as the Kaya Junkunnu Band, the Charles Town Maroons, and the Akwaba Drummers. “We have talent from all over the island,” Grange noted, adding that the National Council on Reparations will set up a booth to share stories about the ancestors’ experiences during slavery.

Music, dance, drumming, drama, food, and fashion will fill the night, a cultural immersion into Jamaica’s diverse heritage. A staple of the event is the free chocolate tea served to attendees. “We encourage everyone to bring their mugs. Sometimes, the mug with the most chips will win a prize,” Grange said.

Admission to the Emancipation Jubilee is free, but tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be collected at the JNHT office in downtown Kingston or at the Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay, and they will also be available at the gate on the event night.

For those who cannot attend, the celebrations will be streamed live on the social media pages of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, and JNHT.