Jameela Jamil and Dr. Kate Lister Launch New Podcast ‘Mistresses’

Los Angeles, CA – Jameela Jamil and Dr. Kate Lister are set to unveil their new podcast, “Mistresses,” featuring compelling narratives about history’s overlooked women. The launch is scheduled for June 20, 2025, on Audible.

This original audio show will dive deep into the lives of six extraordinary figures, including mistresses, concubines, and courtesans who have historically been shamed and underestimated. The tales will feature elements of sex, scandal, murder, betrayal, poisoning, and even witchcraft.

The podcast will also include contributions from Katie Kennedy, a Gen Z historian and author popularly known as The History Gossip. Kennedy will act as a “historical gossip correspondent,” providing context and insights throughout the episodes.

The subjects will range from Mary Boleyn, the hidden sister of Anne Boleyn, whose affair with King Henry VIII has long been overshadowed, to Wu Zhao, the 7th-century concubine who ascended to become China’s first and only female Emperor.

In a statement, Jamil expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m excited to blow the minds of the audience with these outrageous and, at times, heartbreaking stories of the fascinating, resilient, and wild women that facilitated some truly pivotal moments in history.” She noted the loss society faces when these important figures are overlooked.

Dr. Kate Lister added, “The history of mistresses is intriguing, challenging, and occasionally very dark. Thankfully, when you’re talking about it with Jameela, it’s also hilarious.” Together, they aim to tell the stories that history books have often ignored.

Listeners can look forward to a mix of serious themes and humor as the duo explores the lives and legacies of these remarkable women.