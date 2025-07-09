Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs

Las Vegas, Nevada – Jameer Nelson Jr. is making a statement at his second Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 12.5 points and three assists in two games, showcasing his potential as an NBA role player after spending last season in the G League.

The Spurs Summer League roster features a hint of nostalgia, with former NBA player Rashard Lewis serving as a coach. Nelson, the son of the NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson, is excelling on the court, managing to draw fouls and frequently reaching the free-throw line.

This isn’t Nelson’s first time on the Summer League stage. After a standout college career at George Washington, Delaware, and TCU, he went undrafted in 2024. The Spurs signed him shortly after, initially assigning him to the Austin Spurs in the G League.

In the G League, Nelson averaged 11.2 points and 2.2 assists, but his shooting performance left room for improvement. Following the season, he joined the Calgary Surge in the Canadian League, where he found his rhythm, posting an impressive 18.9 points and 4.5 assists over 12 games.

Even with solid performances in Canada, there is still a steep climb to reach NBA stardom. However, with the Spurs’ young core built around Victor Wembanyama and guards like De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, the organization may benefit from Nelson’s ability to add depth and competition.

Wesley and Branham, both selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, are facing uncertain futures with their rookie contracts set to expire. Their struggles on the court suggest that they might not remain with the Spurs, making room for new talent like Nelson Jr.

As Nelson Jr. continues to develop, he has the chance to carve out a niche, potentially signing a two-way contract, and helping the Spurs assess which players are worth keeping long-term.