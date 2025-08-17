Jameis Winston Shines with Humor in Giants Preseason Win

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Jameis Winston made headlines during his preseason debut with the New York Giants, not for his stats, but for his humor and entertaining moments. The veteran quarterback made fans laugh as the Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-25.

Winston, who signed with the Giants this offseason after a year with the Cleveland Browns, entered the game in the second quarter. He completed seven passes for 62 yards and tossed one touchdown.

Social media quickly took notice when Winston shared a photo of himself from the game. In the image, he is captured midair, arm extended, striking a pose reminiscent of the iconic Heisman Trophy stance he famously exhibited while playing at Florida State in 2013.

The post sparked a flurry of comments, with fans praising Winston’s lighthearted spirit. One fan commented, “Nobody in the world hates Jameis Winston. God really favors this man and we all see it.” The comments were filled with jokes, memes, and admiration for Winston’s ability to keep things fun on and off the field.

Other photos highlighted Winston’s playful nature during a team photo shoot. One social media user humorously noted, “Bro pose like the stock image of a football player on Google.” This is just another example of how the 2013 Heisman winner, known for his charisma, can turn ordinary moments into viral hits.

As Winston continues with the Giants, fans are eager to see how his leadership and personality will shape the team’s dynamics this season.