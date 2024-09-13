James Blunt Thrills South Africa with New Album Shows

James Blunt, the esteemed Grammy-nominated musician, has arrived in South Africa for a series of performances coinciding with his latest album, ‘Who We Used To Be‘. This marks his return to Cape Town for the first time since 2012, a city he clearly holds in high regard.

The now 50-year-old artist took to social media before his shows to share images of his journey, including a picturesque moment atop Lion's Head. Fans who did not want to miss his performances had the opportunity to see him live on Thursday, 12 September, at the Grand Arena in GrandWest, Cape Town.

Those willing to travel can still catch his next show on Saturday, 14 September, at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria. The tour promises to rejuvenate audiences with new music, as expressed by Blunt himself, who is enthusiastic about resuming his tour strategy in 2024.

‘Who We Used To Be’ marks Blunt’s first studio album since the top-charting ‘Once Upon A Mind‘ released in 2019. The album features collaborations with various producers, including Jonny Coffer and Steve Robson, and has already delivered hits like ‘Beside You‘.

Blunt’s recent compilation, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, achieved gold status with over 100,000 copies sold. The musician’s visit to South Africa emphasizes his connection with the audience and brings a fresh musical experience to his fans.