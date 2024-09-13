Entertainment
James Blunt Thrills South Africa with New Album Shows
James Blunt, the esteemed Grammy-nominated musician, has arrived in South Africa for a series of performances coinciding with his latest album, ‘Who We Used To Be‘. This marks his return to Cape Town for the first time since 2012, a city he clearly holds in high regard.
The now 50-year-old artist took to social media before his shows to share images of his journey, including a picturesque moment atop Lion's Head. Fans who did not want to miss his performances had the opportunity to see him live on Thursday, 12 September, at the Grand Arena in GrandWest, Cape Town.
Those willing to travel can still catch his next show on Saturday, 14 September, at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria. The tour promises to rejuvenate audiences with new music, as expressed by Blunt himself, who is enthusiastic about resuming his tour strategy in 2024.
‘Who We Used To Be’ marks Blunt’s first studio album since the top-charting ‘Once Upon A Mind‘ released in 2019. The album features collaborations with various producers, including Jonny Coffer and Steve Robson, and has already delivered hits like ‘Beside You‘.
Blunt’s recent compilation, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, achieved gold status with over 100,000 copies sold. The musician’s visit to South Africa emphasizes his connection with the audience and brings a fresh musical experience to his fans.
Recent Posts
- Abhishek Bachchan’s New Look Sparks Speculation Around Upcoming Film ‘King’
- Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case
- Aaron Cameron’s Impressive Debut in Supercars Championship
- Port Adelaide Faces Hawthorn Amid AFL Semi-Final Tensions
- Josh Addo-Carr Tests Positive in Second Drug Screening: Further Investigations Underway
- James Blunt Thrills South Africa with New Album Shows
- Arizona State University Capitalizes on Texas Matchups for Recruitment
- Volt Unveils VX2: Pioneering the Future of Stablecoin Settlements
- Ishan Kishan Shines with Century as India-C Sets Strong Total Against India-B
- Fresh Fraud Allegations Against Karnataka Chief Minister in BBMP Case
- Historic Test Match Cancellation Marks Unprecedented Event in Indian Cricket
- Navdeep Singh Secures Gold at Paris Paralympics, Meets PM Narendra Modi
- Day 2 Highlights: Duleep Trophy Second Round Matches
- Japan Defeats Nigeria to Secure Semifinal Spot in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup
- Duleep Trophy: India A vs. India D Day 2 Live Action
- The Buckingham Murders: A Dual-Language Crime Thriller Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Glen Powell Stars in New Audible Podcast Series ‘The Best Man’s Ghostwriter’
- Western Carriers India IPO Opens for Subscription: Key Details and Analysts’ Recommendations
- The Lively Legacy of the Red Sox and Yankees Rivalry
- Arizona State Football Triumphs in Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Texas State