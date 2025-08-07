James Bond 26 Update: Steven Knight Hired to Write Script

Los Angeles, CA — The next installment of the James Bond franchise is moving forward as screenwriter Steven Knight has been hired to pen the script. Sources confirmed the news on July 31, 2025, adding that Knight, best known for creating the series Peaky Blinders, is in talks with director Denis Villeneuve.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. Since the beginning of the year, Amazon MGM has been actively searching for the right talent to oversee the development of the next Bond film.

The announcement comes after a series of meetings regarding potential scriptwriters. Knight appeared to be the leading candidate after his discussions with Villeneuve, who is currently occupied with filming Dune: Part Three. However, sources clarified that a final decision could only be made after Villeneuve met Knight last week.

As for casting the next 007, insiders suggest that a decision is still a while away. Villeneuve will concentrate on completing Dune while Knight begins work on the screenplay. Knight has a diverse background in television and film, with notable works including the BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders and Oscar-nominated films such as Eastern Promises and Spencer.

With Knight onboard, fans of the series are eager to see how the new direction will unfold, especially with the recent changes in studio ownership and the potential for fresh storytelling. Further updates on casting and filming will be announced in the coming months.