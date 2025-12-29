Entertainment
James Cameron Clears Up Matt Damon’s Avatar Casting Claim
LOS ANGELES, CA — James Cameron has dismissed claims made by Matt Damon suggesting he turned down the lead role in the blockbuster film ‘Avatar.’ The role ultimately went to Sam Worthington, who has since become synonymous with the character Jake Sully.
In a 2019 interview, Damon stated that he had declined the role due to scheduling conflicts with ‘The Bourne Ultimatum‘ and ‘Green Zone.’ He also mentioned that he was offered a back-end deal that would have earned him a substantial profit from the film, which has grossed over $2 billion globally.
However, Cameron recently spoke out to clarify the situation during an interview, stating, ‘He was never offered the part.’ He added that their conversation was more about Damon’s commitment to his existing projects than any official offer for ‘Avatar.’ Cameron explained that they discussed Damon’s interest in working together but that it ultimately came down to availability.
The director also addressed Damon’s claim regarding the possible financial windfall, saying, ‘What he’s done is extrapolated my terms on other films. If that’s what he would have needed to do ‘Avatar,’ then it wouldn’t have happened.’ Cameron emphasized that there was never a deal presented to Damon.
Despite the confusion, Cameron expressed respect for Damon’s choice to call him personally to decline the offer rather than using an agent. ‘That’s an honorable guy,’ he stated. Both filmmakers have continued to enjoy successful careers since.
Currently, Cameron’s highly anticipated third installment of ‘Avatar,’ titled ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ is in theaters. It continues to attract audiences worldwide, and Damon also has upcoming film projects scheduled for 2026.
