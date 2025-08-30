Sports
James Cannon KOs Hector Lombard in Under 20 Seconds
Miami, FL — In a stunning upset, James Cannon knocked out Hector Lombard in just 19 seconds during their co-main event at the Dirty Boxing tournament on August 30, 2025.
Lombard, a seasoned fighter with victories in both the UFC and Bellator, was making his Dirty Boxing debut. He had previously showcased his power with a knockout over Chris Sarro in 69 seconds, but Cannon had other plans.
The fight began with Cannon closing the distance quickly. He landed a solid left hand that sent Lombard reeling towards the ropes. Despite his attempts to clutch the ropes for balance, Cannon capitalized on the moment, unleashing a barrage of strikes that ultimately dropped Lombard to the canvas.
The referee swiftly stepped in, declaring Cannon the winner via knockout. This victory marks one of the fastest finishes in recent memory and leaves fans in disbelief.
“I just wanted to go in there and show what I can do,” Cannon said after the bout. “I trained hard, and it paid off.”
With this outcome, Cannon, a +500 underdog, demonstrated that anything can happen in the fight game.
Official Result: James Cannon def. Hector Lombard via KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1.
Recent Posts
- NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
- RB Leipzig Unveils State-of-the-Art Bench Ahead of Home Opener
- Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday