James Cannon KOs Hector Lombard in Under 20 Seconds

Miami, FL — In a stunning upset, James Cannon knocked out Hector Lombard in just 19 seconds during their co-main event at the Dirty Boxing tournament on August 30, 2025.

Lombard, a seasoned fighter with victories in both the UFC and Bellator, was making his Dirty Boxing debut. He had previously showcased his power with a knockout over Chris Sarro in 69 seconds, but Cannon had other plans.

The fight began with Cannon closing the distance quickly. He landed a solid left hand that sent Lombard reeling towards the ropes. Despite his attempts to clutch the ropes for balance, Cannon capitalized on the moment, unleashing a barrage of strikes that ultimately dropped Lombard to the canvas.

The referee swiftly stepped in, declaring Cannon the winner via knockout. This victory marks one of the fastest finishes in recent memory and leaves fans in disbelief.

“I just wanted to go in there and show what I can do,” Cannon said after the bout. “I trained hard, and it paid off.”

With this outcome, Cannon, a +500 underdog, demonstrated that anything can happen in the fight game.

Official Result: James Cannon def. Hector Lombard via KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1.