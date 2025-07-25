James Carville Warns Democrats of Internal Divisions Ahead of 2026 Midterms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that the Democratic Party is heading towards what he describes as a “civilized civil war” in an op-ed published in The New York Times. His comments come amid a tumultuous period for the party, following a series of electoral defeats and a lack of clear leadership ahead of the 2026 midterms.

In the op-ed, Carville expressed concern over the internal divisions that surfaced after the recent election cycle, notably after President Joe Biden‘s win. He described the party as “constipated, leaderless, confused, and divided,” reflecting the sentiment shared among many Democrats.

Carville specifically noted the generational rift within the party, pointing to candidates like Zohran Mamdani, who are pushing for rapid economic change, which many older Democrats are skeptical about. “Candidates like Mr. Mamdani are impatient for an economic future that folks my age are skeptical can be delivered,” he stated.

As Democrats prepare for the upcoming midterm elections, Carville emphasized the need for a strong leader and urged party members to adopt a unified message centered around the phrase “We demand a repeal.” He believes this slogan can articulate the party’s stance against President Trump’s fiscal policies, including cuts to healthcare programs and expenditures that disproportionately impact low-income families.

Carville’s warning resonates as Democrats continue to search for direction and cohesion. He argued that the party must rally around a leader after the 2026 midterms to avoid further fragmentation. “No new party or candidate has a chance for a breakthrough until that day,” he asserted.

Carville’s critiques echo the frustrations of several party members who seek a clear narrative leading into the crucial electoral battles of the next few years. His statement serves as a rallying cry for Democrats to unify while recognizing the ongoing challenges posed by ideological divisions.

With potential candidates for the 2028 presidential primary including figures like former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and others, the need for unification is more pressing than ever as both Democrats and Republicans ramp up their campaigning efforts.