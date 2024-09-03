James Darren, Iconic Teen Idol and Actor, Passes Away at 88

James Darren, the former teen idol and pop singer known for his role as the surfer Moondoggie in the Gidget films, passed away on September 2, 2024, at the age of 88.

Darren, who died in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, was hospitalized for an aortic valve replacement but was found to be too weak for surgery. His son, Jim Moret, a correspondent for Inside Edition, reported that Darren was able to return home before being taken back to the hospital.

Early in his career, Darren garnered critical acclaim for performances in films such as Let No Man Write My Epitaph and The Guns of Navarone. Although he did not surf, he successfully portrayed Moondoggie, whose real name was Jerry Matthews, in three Gidget films featuring prominent actresses like Sandra Dee and Deborah Walley.

In the mid-1960s, Darren starred in the ABC adventure series The Time Tunnel, playing Dr. Tony Newman alongside Robert Colbert. Darren had initially shown little interest in television or science fiction until persuaded by series creator Irwin Allen.

In a career that spanned decades, Darren later joined the cast of T.J. Hooker in its second season, where he played Officer Jim Corrigan. He also made his directorial debut during the final season of T.J. Hooker and helmed episodes of various shows including Melrose Place and Beverly Hills, 90210.

A successful singer, Darren reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1961 with the song “Goodbye Cruel World.” He also collaborated with notable songwriters such as Carole King and Gerry Goffin, achieving further success in the music industry.

One of his notable later roles was as the holographic lounge singer Vic Fontaine on the series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, a character Darren referred to as one of the most enjoyable roles he ever played.

Born on June 8, 1936, in Philadelphia, James William Ercolani was inspired to pursue music and acting by fellow Philadelphia native Eddie Fisher. His career began at Columbia Pictures after being discovered by talent scout Joyce Selznick.

Darren’s first major film role was in the crime drama Rumble on the Docks in 1956. He quickly gained popularity among young audiences, particularly through the Gidget films, which contributed to his status as a matinee idol.

<pThroughout his career, Darren received admiration from fans across generations, including notable figures such as Bruce Springsteen, who expressed his appreciation for Darren’s music.