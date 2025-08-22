Entertainment
James Dupré Releases New Album ‘It’s All Happening’ Today
Nashville, TN — James Dupré has officially released his new album, ‘It’s All Happening,’ through Warner Music Nashville today, August 22. This project follows his ‘Perfect Time’ EP, which debuted in February and included songs like ‘Knee Deep in a River’ and ‘Alright Tonight.’
Dupré, a Bayou Chicot, Louisiana native, began his journey in the music industry as a social media sensation in 2007. His viral popularity led to an invitation to perform on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ boosting his career. He launched his first album, also titled ‘It’s All Happening,’ in 2010, which gained attention on the Billboard charts.
After signing a record deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2011, Dupré devoted himself to performing and touring full-time. His career took another significant turn when he appeared on NBC’s ‘The Voice‘ in 2015, earning a coveted four-chair turn and joining Adam Levine’s team.
Following his time on the show, Dupré released his second album, ‘Stoned to Death,’ which included two singles that charted on the Billboard Indicator chart. Alongside his music career, he made his acting debut in the film ‘The Price,’ where he played the son of a country singer characterized by Randy Travis.
In 2019, he was selected by Travis and his wife, Mary, to perform as a special guest vocalist for the More Life Tour, showcasing his talent alongside the Country Music Hall of Famer’s classic hits. In 2020, Dupré released his third studio album, ‘Home and Away,’ featuring tracks like ‘Another Love Song’ and ‘Painfully Pretty.’
Recently, in September 2023, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, a significant milestone in his career. Looking ahead, Dupré is set to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning in May 2024 for his role as the first-ever “vocal bed” on a commercially released song, marking a historic collaboration with Randy Travis, produced with AI technology to revitalize Travis’s legendary voice.
