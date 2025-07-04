Business
James Fazio Named Interim CEO of Aruba Airport Authority
ORANJESTAD, Aruba – James Fazio has been appointed interim CEO of Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport, effective August 1, 2025. This change comes as the Aruba Airport Authority wraps up a year under an Interim Management Team, which led the airport through significant operational changes.
During the past year, the airport has implemented strategic realignment initiatives, introduced a fully automated baggage handling system, and shifted US-bound airlines to a new check-in area. Additionally, the airport has faced rising passenger volumes and the challenges associated with a terminal operating beyond its capacity.
Fazio, who previously held the CEO position from 2013 to 2019, is returning at a pivotal moment as the airport prepares for the next stage of its long-term expansion project. His appointment aligns with the ongoing partnership with Royal Schiphol Group, with whom the Aruba Airport Authority is finalizing a new Strategic Cooperation Agreement.
Marion Kan, Chairperson of the Board of Supervisory Directors, spoke highly of Fazio, saying, “James Fazio’s deep understanding of Aruba Airport and his proven leadership will provide strong continuity as we move through this important new transition.”
In his new role, Fazio will ensure day-to-day operational stability, prepare for an upcoming DCAA audit, and advance critical projects including maintenance planning and the construction of Phase 1B of the Gateway 2030 Terminal Expansion.
Fazio was on the island in June to engage with airport stakeholders ahead of taking up his role later this summer.
Recent Posts
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown