James Fazio Named Interim CEO of Aruba Airport Authority

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – James Fazio has been appointed interim CEO of Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport, effective August 1, 2025. This change comes as the Aruba Airport Authority wraps up a year under an Interim Management Team, which led the airport through significant operational changes.

During the past year, the airport has implemented strategic realignment initiatives, introduced a fully automated baggage handling system, and shifted US-bound airlines to a new check-in area. Additionally, the airport has faced rising passenger volumes and the challenges associated with a terminal operating beyond its capacity.

Fazio, who previously held the CEO position from 2013 to 2019, is returning at a pivotal moment as the airport prepares for the next stage of its long-term expansion project. His appointment aligns with the ongoing partnership with Royal Schiphol Group, with whom the Aruba Airport Authority is finalizing a new Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

Marion Kan, Chairperson of the Board of Supervisory Directors, spoke highly of Fazio, saying, “James Fazio’s deep understanding of Aruba Airport and his proven leadership will provide strong continuity as we move through this important new transition.”

In his new role, Fazio will ensure day-to-day operational stability, prepare for an upcoming DCAA audit, and advance critical projects including maintenance planning and the construction of Phase 1B of the Gateway 2030 Terminal Expansion.

Fazio was on the island in June to engage with airport stakeholders ahead of taking up his role later this summer.