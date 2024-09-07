Sports
James Fisher-Harris Reflects on Emotional Milestone Ahead of 200th NRL Game
James Fisher-Harris, a renowned player from the Penrith Panthers, recently shared a rare moment of emotional depth as he prepared for his 200th NRL game. Known for his stoic demeanor on the field, Fisher-Harris found himself moved while watching video well-wishes from various players across the league.
The Panthers organized video messages featuring Fisher-Harris’ family, as well as notable former teammates and competitors such as Viliame Kikau, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, and Joe Tapine. This gathering of heartfelt messages brought an emotional release for Fisher-Harris as he reflected on his career.
A message from Joe Tapine, who plays alongside Fisher-Harris for the New Zealand national team, particularly struck a chord with the prop. Fisher-Harris described the exchanged words as a gesture of deep respect, as he highlighted the bond that develops even amidst rivalry.
“It was just a respect thing,” Fisher-Harris explained. “Especially when you go at each other and are rivals… It was pretty special. I could feel the love.”
The two players have collaborated on the field since 2016, contributing to significant victories, including last year’s triumph over Australia in the Pacific Test. Fisher-Harris, who was named the Golden Boot Award winner as the world’s best international player, acknowledged the synergy between him and Tapine, stating: “We just want to help each other out.”
As Fisher-Harris prepares to leave the Panthers for the Warriors next season, he acknowledged that this transition is adding to his emotional experiences. “I think it’s just a bit of everything,” he said. “It’s no secret that I’m leaving and reflecting on stuff. It was good messages from genuine people and people that I love. It was pretty special.”
This week, Fisher-Harris will face off against former teammate Spencer Leniu when the Panthers host the Sydney Roosters. Leniu was previously unavailable due to a suspension but is set to make his return against Penrith.
Fisher-Harris expressed enthusiasm about facing Leniu again, remarking, “It’ll be good to play against him. It’s good to see him back and playing good footy.”
