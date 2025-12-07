James Franklin Eyeing Brent Pry for Defensive Coordinator Role at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — James Franklin is reportedly targeting Brent Pry to serve as the defensive coordinator for Virginia Tech‘s football team. This unique coaching move would see Pry return to the school where he was fired as head coach after a disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Pry, who worked as an assistant under Franklin at Penn State and Vanderbilt, held the head coaching position at Virginia Tech for just over three years, finishing with a record of 16-24. His tenure ended with an 0-3 start to the season, leading to his dismissal in September. Unlike typical coaching transitions, this potential reunion exemplifies a strong personal relationship between Franklin and Pry, who have a history that dates back over a decade.

If confirmed, this would mark one of the rare instances in college football history where a coach returns to a program in a different capacity after being fired. Fans in Blacksburg may have mixed reactions to Pry’s hire, but Franklin has already made significant strides since joining Virginia Tech, transforming the 2026 recruiting class to compete nationally.

Notably, Franklin has helped the Hokies leap from one of the lowest-ranked recruiting classes in the ACC to a top-25 class in the nation. This success, alongside Pry’s previous track record leading defensive units at Penn State, has fans hopeful about revitalizing the program.

Brent Pry’s defenses at Penn State were notably successful, consistently ranking among the nation’s best. His return as a coordinator would allow him to focus on defense while Franklin, serving as head coach, handles overall operations. The coaching duo’s shared experiences could lead to a stronger defense at Virginia Tech and effectively reinstate Pry’s coaching reputation.