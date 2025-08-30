James Franklin Previews Penn State’s Season Opener Against Nevada

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Game day has arrived for the Penn State Nittany Lions, who open their 2025 season against the Nevada Wolfpack today at Beaver Stadium. The highly anticipated matchup is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, marking the first meeting between the two programs.

Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the media following the team’s practice through the week, emphasizing the importance of building confidence with a strong performance against Nevada. ‘For us, we want to play well. We want to build confidence. We want to do whatever we got to do to get a win,’ Franklin said.

The offensive line is a particular focus as it appears to be finalized, with Cooper Cousins playing right guard and Anthony Donkoh taking the right tackle spot. Franklin stated that the decision was based on getting the best five players on the field. ‘It really had equally as much to do with the right guard battle,’ he noted.

Penn State’s backup quarterback position remains competitive. ‘Not yet. We’re still going to discuss that. We’ve had injuries, inconsistency. I’m not sure how that’ll play out,’ Franklin said about the competition. He hinted that all three candidates for the position could play if needed.

As anticipation builds in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions are expected to perform strongly, listed as a 43.5-point favorite in the match. ‘It’s going to be an awesome opportunity for our guys to go embrace a really cool environment,’ said Wolf Pack head coach Jeff Choate, acknowledging the challenges ahead.

For fans, an ongoing commitment to development remains a priority for Franklin and his coaching staff. ‘We want to try to play a lot of guys. I think we have to build and develop depth by playing a bunch of guys,’ he explained.

Kickoff is just around the corner as Penn State aims for a strong start to the season while Nevada looks to make a statement in this non-conference battle.