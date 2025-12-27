James Franklin Takes Charge as Virginia Tech Football Coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A new era has begun for Virginia Tech football with the hiring of former Penn State head coach James Franklin last month. Franklin is already diligently building his coaching staff and preparing to enhance the roster as the transfer portal opens soon.

The hiring has received widespread acclaim, with ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranking it as the second-best coaching hire of the offseason, just behind LSU’s Lane Kiffin. Connelly noted Franklin’s impressive track record, stating, “No matter how the run at PSU ended, for Tech to land someone with that type of résumé was an absolute coup.” Franklin previously led Vanderbilt to unprecedented successes before his tenure at Penn State.

Franklin expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Hokies, saying, “My vision is simple: to restore unmatched excellence, to build something that lasts, and to serve this University, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our amazing fan base with honor, integrity, and passion.” His leadership history includes coaching 18 All-America selections and overseeing 59 NFL Draft picks.

During his time at Penn State, Franklin led the Nittany Lions to considerable achievements, including four top-10 finishes and 100 career wins, categorizing him among the elite active FBS head coaches. The 2024 season saw Penn State ranking among the top 12 teams in the College Football Playoff standings seven times.

The sudden firing of previous head coach Brent Pry after a Week 3 loss created uncertainty for the Hokies. However, the unexpected availability of Franklin shifted the search committee’s focus to a promising candidate. His reputation as an elite recruiter, along with a successful history of transforming programs, positions him as a potential catalyst for revitalizing Virginia Tech football.

As Franklin assembles his coaching staff, notable hires like defensive line coach Sean Spencer point to ambitious ambitions. Spencer, previously with Texas A&M, is recognized for his elite recruiting skills. The increased budget around Virginia Tech allows Franklin to attract quality assistants to bolster the Hokies’ competitiveness in the ACC.

Looking ahead to the upcoming football season, Franklin’s task will also include significant work within the transfer portal. With his connections and past achievements, including guiding players like Micah Parsons into successful NFL careers, fans are eager to see how quickly he can turn things around for Virginia Tech.