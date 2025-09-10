Entertainment
James Gunn Announces Man of Tomorrow for July 2027
BURBANK, Calif. — Filmmaker James Gunn has announced that his next project in the DC Universe, titled Man of Tomorrow, will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Gunn revealed the news in a social media post on Wednesday.
The announcement was accompanied by a striking illustration by DC’s Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee, depicting the iconic villain Lex Luthor in a green and purple mech suit, with Superman playfully leaning against him while holding a screwdriver. This armored suit has long been known to comic fans but has never made its way to live-action.
Gunn has been teasing this new feature for weeks, clarifying that it will not serve as a direct sequel to the summer hit Superman. He stated, “I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga.” He expressed excitement about beginning production soon.
Details about Man of Tomorrow remain scarce, though it follows the 2020 animated film Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which also featured the character Lobo. The animated version was based on the 2003 miniseries Superman: Birthright, a modern retelling of Superman’s origin.
The upcoming film is part of a busy schedule for DC Studios, with Supergirl slated for June 26, 2026, and horror title Clayface set for release on September 11, 2026.
The 2025 film Superman, which has garnered over $612 million worldwide, successfully introduced several new characters to the DC Universe, including Superman (David Corenswet), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).
With this announcement, fans are left speculating about the dynamics between Superman and Lex Luthor in Man of Tomorrow. The story’s direction remains a mystery, but it promises to feature some intriguing developments as the superhero franchise evolves.
