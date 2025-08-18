James Gunn Announces Production Plans for Superman Sequel

Los Angeles, CA — Director James Gunn has revealed that production is being scheduled for his upcoming Superman sequel. During a recent interview, Gunn indicated that he has completed the treatment for the follow-up film, which follows the success of the latest Superman feature released in July.

Gunn stated, “We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything.” He emphasized that he is in the process of turning this treatment into a full script.

The latest Superman film introduced actor David Corenswet in the title role, taking over from Henry Cavill, who portrayed the character in previous films. The new film has generated considerable interest after grossing approximately $426 million worldwide.

On the press tour for the film, Gunn also hinted at other exciting projects on the DC slate, indicating that unique tones and styles would be present throughout different stories. “Clayface is a totally different thing. Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a complete horror film,” he explained. “We don’t want people being bored.”

Additionally, Gunn has expressed collaborative interest with other franchise characters, noting past discussions about Robert Pattinson‘s portrayal of Batman and how it fits into the evolving DC universe. However, he clarified that any potential crossovers are still not in development.

As production plans continue, fans are left eagerly awaiting further updates on the Superman sequel. Gunn concluded, “It’s going to be much sooner rather than later.”