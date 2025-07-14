James Gunn Attempts to Revitalize DC Universe Amid Marvel Talks

NEW YORK, NY — James Gunn is leading a major revamp of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Warner Bros. shifts gears after years of underperformance. Following the financial disappointment of 2017’s Justice League, which grossed approximately $660 million and holds a low approval rating, the studio explored poaching Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Reports suggest that Warner Bros. met with Feige to convince him to switch sides, but those discussions did not lead to any change. Feige has been a crucial figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since the release of Iron Man in 2008.

After Warner Bros. decided to reboot the DCEU, Gunn and producer Peter Safran were brought on board to lead the transformation. Gunn’s first film in this new direction, Superman, is set to hit theaters this Friday, with expectations to open to over $125 million domestically.

Gunn’s previous project, The Suicide Squad, remains part of the former DCEU. However, his new approach aims to unite iconic characters such as Superman and Batman into a cohesive storyline, culminating with a new Justice League film.

As the DCEU moves forward, fans can look forward to upcoming projects including Peacemaker season 2, which premieres on August 21, and a new film scheduled for release in June 2026. With the competition heating up, Gunn’s vision faces comparisons to Marvel’s upcoming release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, debuting on July 25, produced by Feige.