James Gunn’s Brightburn Returns to Netflix Amid Superman Movie Buzz

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Six years before James Gunn officially rebooted the DC Universe, he released a film that reimagined the Superman origin story. That film, titled Brightburn, is now streaming on Netflix as part of the platform’s new arrivals which began on December 1, 2023.

Brightburn tells the story of Brandon Breyer, a boy with extraterrestrial abilities raised by loving adoptive parents. As he approaches puberty, he begins to tap into his dark powers, using them for sinister purposes. The movie has earned a total of $33 million against a modest budget of $6 million.

While Brightburn is not technically a Superman film, its similarities to Superman’s tale are unmistakable. Both narratives showcase a child from another planet with extraordinary powers, raised by human guardians in a small American town. However, Brightburn takes a darker turn, portraying what happens when such a being follows an evil path.

The character, portrayed by Jackson A. Dunn, embraces his villainous tendencies without restraint, leaving chaos in his wake. Utilizing an R rating, the film delves into deep horror elements characterized by brutal violence and memorable deaths, effectively portraying an anti-Superman.

Despite Gunn’s success with Brightburn, he has not expressed plans for a sequel, stating that it’s “unlikely to ever happen.” Nevertheless, he is currently focused on revitalizing the Superman franchise, with a new film slated for release in 2025.

Viewers can expect diversions on Netflix throughout December, as titles such as A League of Their Own, Pulp Fiction, and others join the streaming service this month.

As for the fate of Brightburn’s sequel, fans can only speculate while enjoying the intense horror film that stands as a unique take on the superhero genre.