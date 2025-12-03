Entertainment
James Gunn’s Brightburn Returns to Netflix Amid Superman Movie Buzz
LOS GATOS, Calif. — Six years before James Gunn officially rebooted the DC Universe, he released a film that reimagined the Superman origin story. That film, titled Brightburn, is now streaming on Netflix as part of the platform’s new arrivals which began on December 1, 2023.
Brightburn tells the story of Brandon Breyer, a boy with extraterrestrial abilities raised by loving adoptive parents. As he approaches puberty, he begins to tap into his dark powers, using them for sinister purposes. The movie has earned a total of $33 million against a modest budget of $6 million.
While Brightburn is not technically a Superman film, its similarities to Superman’s tale are unmistakable. Both narratives showcase a child from another planet with extraordinary powers, raised by human guardians in a small American town. However, Brightburn takes a darker turn, portraying what happens when such a being follows an evil path.
The character, portrayed by Jackson A. Dunn, embraces his villainous tendencies without restraint, leaving chaos in his wake. Utilizing an R rating, the film delves into deep horror elements characterized by brutal violence and memorable deaths, effectively portraying an anti-Superman.
Despite Gunn’s success with Brightburn, he has not expressed plans for a sequel, stating that it’s “unlikely to ever happen.” Nevertheless, he is currently focused on revitalizing the Superman franchise, with a new film slated for release in 2025.
Viewers can expect diversions on Netflix throughout December, as titles such as A League of Their Own, Pulp Fiction, and others join the streaming service this month.
As for the fate of Brightburn’s sequel, fans can only speculate while enjoying the intense horror film that stands as a unique take on the superhero genre.
Recent Posts
- Capricor Announces Major Advances in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
- David Letterman Welcomes New Guests for Season 6 of Netflix Talk Show
- Texas Launches ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ Amid Security Concerns
- Roma’s Italian Bistro Anticipated Opening By Year-End Pending Final Inspection
- Texans Waive Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson After Inactive Streak
- Severe Weather Alerts Nationwide as Snow and Winds Impact Travel Plans
- Trump Administration Threatens SNAP Fund Cuts to Democratic States
- Influential TV Writer Stephen Downing Passes Away at 87
- Jeffco Public Schools Faces Potential Layoffs Amid $60 Million Deficit
- Arizona State Football Gears Up for National Signing Day on December 3
- Bethenny Frankel Appears on Popular Podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’
- Mary Robichaux Wins Roswell Mayoral Race Against Kurt Wilson
- Rachel Sennott Embraces Change After Saturn Return and Big Success
- Denver Could See Graduation Ceremonies Return to Red Rocks
- NASA’s Satellite Captures Complex Tsunami Behavior Following Massive Earthquake
- Upcoming Week Forecasts Mixed Conditions for Local Residents
- Family of Hong Kong Tycoon Warns of Severe Health Decline in Jail
- Hardin County Schools Unveils New School Safety System
- Bath & Body Works Announces Exciting Candle Day Deals Starting December 4
- Heavy Rain and Weather Alerts Issued for Atlanta and Surrounding Areas