James Gunn Clarifies Casting Status for Upcoming Wonder Woman Film

LOS ANGELES, CA — Director James Gunn stated he is not rushing to cast the next Wonder Woman film. In response to fan speculation on social media platform Threads, he confirmed that no casting discussions are underway until a script is complete.

“I’m not actively looking for actors to star in the movie, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished,” Gunn wrote. He dismissed rumors suggesting he is seeking an actress with a TV-centric resume for the lead role. “Nope. And I’d never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever,” he added. “It’s all about the casting.”

The director also addressed claims that the project is fast-tracked. “It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked,” he said. “Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”

Gunn has recently been in the spotlight for his work on the DC Universe, including the cast selection for the next Superman film. David Corenswet landed the lead role, while Nicholas Hoult, who auditioned for Superman, is scheduled for a different character.

“Nick Hoult is a great actor. I mean, some might say he’s better than David in certain ways, but he just didn’t fit the role,” Gunn explained. He credited Corenswet’s chemistry test with Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan as part of what secured his casting. “David had better chemistry with Rachel because she’s a very controlled actor, and David is a little bit more, you know, loose, and that creates a different type of dynamism onscreen,” he said.

As the development of the Wonder Woman script progresses, fans are eager for updates, but for now, they will have to wait for more news from Gunn.