James Gunn Clarifies DCU Connection to Snyderverse in Peacemaker Episode

LOS ANGELES, CA — James Gunn has revealed his approach to differentiate characters in the DC Universe (DCU) from the Snyderverse in the latest episode of “Peacemaker” Season 2. In a significant moment during the fifth episode, fans noticed a subtle change regarding Joel Kinnaman‘s character, Rick Flag Jr.

The episode begins with Flag’s funeral, showcasing a notable shift as his middle name is introduced as Bill rather than Rogers, the name seen in previous films. This detail indicates that Gunn’s interpretation of these characters is part of a new timeline that is distinct from their previous appearances.

“It’s a tiny detail that most fans might miss,” said a user, “but it shows that these are not the same characters from before.” This distinction may be Gunn’s strategy to create a clear divide between the old and new iterations of the DC franchise.

The episode also continues to explore themes of heroism and consequence through the journey of Christopher Smith, played by John Cena. Peacemaker is attempting to navigate a world that often feels too good to be true. New episodes release weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

Fans have expressed confusion regarding Gunn’s selective integration of Snyderverse characters into the DCU. While Gunn’s new narrative approach is crafted as a fresh start, elements from the Snyderverse are reintroduced, causing ambiguity about their canon status. Characters such as Peacemaker and Rick Flag bring baggage from their past lives, despite the overall narrative aiming to reset the franchise.

Gunn seems to be judiciously choosing which aspects of the Snyderverse to carry over. For instance, Rick Flag Jr.’s death remains canon, but not all details from “The Suicide Squad” may be regarded in the same manner.

The show also stunned fans with Kinnaman’s return, despite his previous denials about reprising his role. In an interview from October 2024, he dismissed the likelihood of appearing in Peacemaker, which led many to believe he had moved on from the role.

Kinnaman’s eventual return, as an alternate dimension version of his character, highlights a common strategy among actors to maintain the element of surprise regarding their appearances in projects. While his public statement suggested otherwise, it allowed for a more impactful reveal for viewers. This tactic is seen frequently in the comic book film industry, where actors often deny involvement to avoid spoiling surprises.

Peacemaker Season 2 continues to develop its storylines while expanding the scope of the DCU. As new episodes roll out, fans will be eager to see how Gunn continues to navigate the integration of past characters into his new vision.