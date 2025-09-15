James Gunn Confirms He Doesn’t Profit from Baby Groot Merchandise

Burbank, California — Filmmaker James Gunn revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he does not receive any earnings from Baby Groot merchandise sales. Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy.

Baby Groot, who became a fan favorite, emerged from a sapling taken from the original Groot’s remains after the character’s sacrifice in the first film. Since his introduction, Baby Groot has spurred a massive line of merchandise, from life-size figures to collectible toys.

During the interview, Stern expressed surprise when Gunn confirmed his lack of profit from merchandise. “We created the character Baby Groot, you know, I drew that character,” Gunn explained. Despite his creative input, he clarified, “I don’t make any of that money in the same way that comic-book artists don’t.”

When asked if he had a better financial agreement for the subsequent Guardians of the Galaxy films, Gunn assured fans, “I’m incredibly well paid. Guardians 2 and 3, especially Guardians 3.” He emphasized that while he earns well from his films, “I just don’t make money off merchandising.”

Groot, originally created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby, debuted in Marvel Comics in 1960 but gained heightened notoriety with his appearance in the MCU. Beyond the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Groot has also been featured in other MCU titles, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Although Vin Diesel provided the primary voice for Groot, Fred Tatasciore voiced the character in the animated series What If…?. Gunn’s comments shed light on the financial aspects of film-making and character development.