James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Scene Not Canon Ahead of Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, announced that a scene from the first episode of Peacemaker will not be considered part of the official DC Universe (DCU) canon. This revelation comes as fans eagerly anticipate the show’s return for its second season on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max.

In the first episode of the Peacemaker Podcast, Gunn discussed behind-the-scenes details and confirmed that a humorous exchange between Cena’s Peacemaker and a hospital worker about Aquaman will be disregarded in the current timeline. “Aquaman won’t be a famous superhero during the current timeline of the DCU,” Gunn stated, underlining the changes made to incorporate the series into the broader universe.

Gunn went on to clarify, “One of the things that people are most confused by… is what is part of the DCU?” He affirmed that while Superman and the Creature Commandos are definitively part of the canon, adjustments were necessary for Peacemaker. “It’s fully 100% canon in the DC, but we did have to go back and change a few things from Season 1,” he added.

The new season will also see the return of stars including John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma, alongside newcomers such as Frank Grillo and Tim Meadows.

Amid conversations about the shift to the DCU, Gunn also hinted that he may produce a rewatch podcast for The Suicide Squad, discussing its connections to the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2. The events from The Suicide Squad will be incorporated into the new season, adding to the narrative complexity with characters like Rick Flag Sr., portrayed by Grillo, seeking vengeance.

As fans count down to the premiere, the stakes are higher than ever for Peacemaker and his antics in the ever-expanding DC Universe.