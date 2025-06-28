James Gunn Confirms Waller Series Remains in Development

Los Angeles, CA — James Gunn has confirmed that his upcoming DC series, Waller, is not canceled and remains in active development. This announcement comes after months of speculation and fan rumors that suggested the show was either canceled or reworked.

Gunn responded to queries on Threads, dismissing the gossip surrounding the series’ status. When asked if the rumors were “B.S.,” he replied with a simple “Yes.” He further confirmed, “Yes,” affirming that Waller is indeed still in development.

The Waller series was first introduced by Gunn in January 2023 as part of the DC Universe‘s initial slate, which features four other films and shows. Viola Davis leads the cast as Amanda Waller, joined by Steve Agee as John Economos, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Originally slated for a late 2024 release, the project’s timeline has shifted due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023, which delayed production. Warner Bros. has yet to announce a new release date.

Despite the uncertainty around Waller, Davis has continued to portray her character in other DC projects. She voiced Waller in four episodes of the animated Creature Commandos series that premiered in 2024. Additionally, she appeared in Peacemaker Season 1, which Gunn confirmed is canon within the DC Universe.

The Waller series is expected to stream on Max, although an official release date has not been revealed. In a previous statement, Gunn mentioned that Waller would not appear in the upcoming Superman film, details that fall before the new film’s production schedule.

The evolving storyline now sees ARGUS under Rick Flag Sr.’s control, a development that may significantly alter Waller’s role within the DC Universe. After the publication of rumors regarding a cancellation, Gunn clarified in a separate post that Waller was not part of these discussions, reaffirming its status in the upcoming film slate.

Fans of the DCU can look forward to the release of Superman, the franchise’s first live-action film, on July 11, 2025.