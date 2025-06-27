James Gunn Denies Report on The Batman 2 Script Delivery Date

LOS ANGELES, CA — James Gunn recently denied a report suggesting that he would receive the script for The Batman 2 on June 23, 2025. The film, which features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, was released in March 2022 and is set to have a sequel in October 2027.

Online chatter had speculated about the timing of the script’s delivery after reports emerged last week. However, Gunn affirmed on social media that the claim was “not true,” leaving fans uncertain about when the much-anticipated script might be ready.

Despite the confusion, Gunn encouraged fans to remain patient. In a previous statement, he mentioned, “We feel really good about it. Matt’s excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I’m totally excited about it.” Gunn’s comments imply that director Matt Reeves is working diligently on the screenplay.

Further addressing the situation, Gunn said, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it.” He emphasized that creators should have the freedom and time to craft their works without undue pressure.

As fans await updates on plot details for The Batman 2, the film is officially scheduled for release on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, the original film and its spin-off show, The Penguin, are available for streaming on Max.