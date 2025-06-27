Entertainment
James Gunn Denies Report on The Batman 2 Script Delivery Date
LOS ANGELES, CA — James Gunn recently denied a report suggesting that he would receive the script for The Batman 2 on June 23, 2025. The film, which features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, was released in March 2022 and is set to have a sequel in October 2027.
Online chatter had speculated about the timing of the script’s delivery after reports emerged last week. However, Gunn affirmed on social media that the claim was “not true,” leaving fans uncertain about when the much-anticipated script might be ready.
Despite the confusion, Gunn encouraged fans to remain patient. In a previous statement, he mentioned, “We feel really good about it. Matt’s excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I’m totally excited about it.” Gunn’s comments imply that director Matt Reeves is working diligently on the screenplay.
Further addressing the situation, Gunn said, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it.” He emphasized that creators should have the freedom and time to craft their works without undue pressure.
As fans await updates on plot details for The Batman 2, the film is officially scheduled for release on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, the original film and its spin-off show, The Penguin, are available for streaming on Max.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles