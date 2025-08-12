James Gunn Discusses Future of Flash and Wonder Woman in DCU

LOS ANGELES, California — James Gunn recently spoke about the status of The Flash and Wonder Woman in the DC Universe (DCU) during Episode 6 of its official podcast. He provided a brief update on the speedster’s place in the series’ timeline and hinted that the characters will eventually make their appearance in the DCU.

Co-host Steve Agee mentioned a classroom scene in Season 1 where kids reference both heroes. Gunn responded, “Yeah, are they canon? I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. I mean, they’ll exist eventually. Whether they exist now, I don’t know.” This marked Gunn’s first official comment regarding the current status of The Flash since the DCU reboot began.

Previously, Gunn noted that Ezra Miller‘s Flash cameo in the Season 1 finale, alongside the Justice League, would not be considered part of DCU canon. The Flash, released in 2023, was the character’s last film before the DCU relaunch. The DCU has already introduced hints of a new speedster in a mural of Max Mercury in Superman, as well as its first live-action Superman, played by David Corenswet.

Gunn had previously stated that neither The Flash nor Aquaman would be part of the DCU for at least two years, allowing a separation between their DCEU portrayals and any future appearances. Regarding Wonder Woman, his comments suggest she will also have a role in the DCU, but may differ from the version played by Gal Gadot in the DCEU.

A Wonder Woman project is currently in development under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios. Additionally, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims that the Season 1 Justice League cameo will be replaced in Peacemaker Season 2 with a new team called the Justice Gang, first introduced in Superman (2025).

In the reshot version, characters like Mister Terrific, Superman, Supergirl, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl will appear, with only the latter two fully visible. The original exchange between Aquaman and Flash will be replaced by a gag featuring Peacemaker, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. Peacemaker Season 2 is set to premiere on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max.