James Gunn Discusses ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Ahead of HBO Max Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans eagerly awaiting the second season of “Peacemaker” can look forward to its premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 21, 2025. The new season dives into the aftermath of Christopher Smith‘s (played by John Cena) complex relationship with his father, Auggie Smith, a white supremacist portrayed by Robert Patrick.

This season introduces exciting plot developments as Peacemaker discovers a dimensional portal, leading him to a life filled with adventure and romance, particularly with his girlfriend, Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). In a recent interview, director James Gunn revealed that plans for the season evolved significantly after he took on a larger role at Warner Bros. DC Studios.

Gunn initially envisioned a darker storyline centered around other white supremacist superheroes seeking revenge on Peacemaker for his father’s death. However, he shifted focus to explore Peacemaker’s emotional struggles following the first season’s events. “I wanted Peacemaker to deal with the repercussions of his actions and confront the demons from his past,” Gunn explained. “This made for a richer, more engaging narrative.”

One of the inspirations for Gunn’s storytelling this season is Philip Roth’s novel, “The Counterlife.” He noted, “Peacemaker navigates a reality that seems better than his own, forcing him to grapple with his emotions and the ghosts of those he has lost.” This deeper emotional exploration is intertwined with the ongoing love story in the series.

Gunn is currently busy writing a follow-up to “Superman,” which features characters introduced in the summer’s blockbuster film. He shared insights about the visual style of “Peacemaker” during a conversation with cinematographer Sam McCurdy on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast.

With the anticipation building, fans can catch the series on HBO Max starting tomorrow, promising a blend of action, humor, and emotional depth.