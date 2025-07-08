James Gunn’s New Superman Film Tackles Kindness Amid Societal Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA — James Gunn‘s new Superman film is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. As the movie prepares for its release, Gunn discussed the themes behind the blockbuster, emphasizing its focus on kindness and morality.

Gunn described Superman as a narrative about America, highlighting that the character is an immigrant coming from another world. He stated, “Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country,” adding that it serves as a reflection on the value of human kindness.

With the current political climate in the United States and the ongoing discussions around immigration, Gunn acknowledges that the film may be interpreted differently across various audiences. He remarked, “Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness,” dismissing any negative reactions as merely reflecting the current cultural divisions.

The film features David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, addressing contemporary issues through the lens of a superhero narrative. Gunn aims to blend action and thoughtful discussions on morality, mentioning, “It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

To emphasize these themes, the film includes a pivotal scene where Superman and Lois debate geopolitical issues, showcasing how the movie aims to engage adult audiences. Gunn believes that a superhero film with meaningful conversations is a new and necessary direction for the genre.

Gunn also spoke to the societal need for figures like Superman: “I’m telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online.” He hopes the film can inspire kindness during a tumultuous time.

Despite the backlash against depictions of Superman’s character as soft or overly kind, Gunn stands firm in his vision, stating, “But screw them,” regarding critics who may respond negatively to the film’s themes.

Ultimately, Gunn created a Superman that speaks to today’s audience, hoping it sparks conversations about kindness in a divided world. He expresses a wish for audiences to reconnect with the character’s core values of humanity.