James Gunn’s New DC Universe Focuses on Fun and Unique Stories

BURBANK, Calif. — James Gunn, director of the new DC Universe (DCU), is breaking away from the darker tones of previous adaptations, aiming for a more fun and joyful storyline. Following the release of Superman earlier this year, Gunn emphasizes that his vision for the DCU will prioritize unique, individual stories rather than following the traditional narrative arcs commonly seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In an interview, Gunn noted that while critics may compare the DCU to the MCU, his inspiration draws more from experiences with franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars. “We’re building a universe and then picking out little pieces of it and telling individual stories from that universe,” he said, highlighting his intent to adopt a more varied approach.

The upcoming animated series Creature Commandos is set to showcase the quirky characters that Gunn believes will stand out in the new DCU. This is a significant shift from previous DC films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which many fans found too serious and gloomy.

Actor John Cena, who portrays Peacemaker, echoed Gunn’s sentiments, recalling how fun it was to work with him on The Suicide Squad. Cena revealed that Gunn initially planned to kill his character but enjoyed working with him so much that he broke his own rule and brought Peacemaker back for the spin-off HBO Max series.

The director’s approach aims to reclaim the essence of superhero comic books, which, in his view, should have a lighthearted and silly essence. The Suicide Squad serves as one of the benchmarks for this new direction, filled with vibrant visuals and humor that contrasts sharply with the earlier serious tones of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

As the new DCU continues to develop, fans are excited to see what Gunn and his team will bring to life, creating a cinematic universe that is fresh and different.