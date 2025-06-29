Entertainment
James Gunn Reveals No Decisions Yet on DCU Batman’s Batsuit
BURBANK, Calif. — James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, provided an update on the Batman’s Batsuit for the upcoming film, *The Brave and the Bold*. Fans of the Caped Crusader await a fresh take on his iconic costume, especially after the legacy left by previous actors.
During a recent interview, Gunn confirmed that no decisions have been made regarding the design of the new Batsuit. He admitted that he still lacks clarity on the direction DC Studios will take with Batman’s costume. “There’s no decisions made about the costume at all yet,” Gunn said. He expressed admiration for various Batsuit designs, stating, “I do like the blue-and-gray Batsuit! But I like the other versions, too. I like many different versions. I’m a Batman superfan.”
Gunn recalled facing a similar situation while deciding on Superman’s costume for a recent project. Choices about Batman’s suit currently play a secondary role amid other priority decisions for the film. He stated, “I didn’t know we were going to do the trunks [for Superman] until the last minute.”
The filmmakers might aim for a distinct look that nods to comic traditions, fitting for the tone already seen in DC films like *The Flash*, which showcased various classic Batsuits. They may want to balance comic accuracy with modern aesthetics, leading to discussions around colors, materials, and features like longer ears and white lenses.
Despite the pressures of upholding Batman’s storied past, *The Brave and the Bold* presents an opportunity to realize a costume true to its origins. Gunn noted that colorful and offbeat characters are part of the new DC approach, suggesting a blue-and-gray suit with external trunks could aptly reflect that vision.
As plans unfold, the studio continues to prioritize completing the script for *The Brave and the Bold*, with hopes that the Batsuit’s design will be unveiled once filming begins.
