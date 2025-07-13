James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Revives Classic Hero for New Era

ORILLIA, Canada — James Gunn‘s latest film, ‘Superman,’ released on July 11, 2025, brings a fresh take on the iconic superhero. This reboot stars David Corenswet as Superman, alongside notable performances from Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film is set in a vibrant version of Earth where a community of superheroes supports Superman in defending morals and values. With a runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes, it merges fantasy and superhero genres, leaving audiences entertained.

‘Superman’ marks a departure from traditional origin stories. Instead, it begins with Superman already established, diving directly into a chaotic segment of his life. Corenswet portrays a relatable hero, facing a formidable adversary in the form of Lex Luthor, played by Hoult. Critics have praised Hoult’s gripping performance, comparing his presence to Heath Ledger’s Joker in intensity.

Gunn’s direction emphasizes action and absurdity, often mixing humor with intense moments. According to reviewers, the film masterfully embraces comic-book logic while juggling serious themes like xenophobia, particularly reflected in Luthor’s character.

Despite its vibrant visuals and high-energy storytelling, some critics noted that the film occasionally struggles with too many side characters, which can detract from Superman’s narrative. Themes of kindness in a harsh world resonate throughout the film, aligning with the character’s core values.

While ‘Superman’ does not provide groundbreaking revelations, it acts as an enjoyable and engaging spectacle. As one reviewer put it, ‘It’s the most fun I’ve had watching an action movie this year.’ The film successfully rekindles feelings of nostalgia while motivating audiences to embrace the ideals of heroism and hope.