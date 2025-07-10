James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Features Two Post-Credits Scenes

LOS ANGELES, California — Director James Gunn‘s highly anticipated film ‘Superman‘ is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025. This film marks the launch of the new DC Universe, reintroducing the iconic hero, Superman, while establishing a pathway for future films.

Gunn has stated that his approach will differ from the Marvel Cinematic Universe by prioritizing quality over quantity. Recent social media reactions reveal that ‘Superman’ will include not one, but two post-credits scenes, providing added excitement for audience members.

While details of these scenes remain under wraps, insiders hint that they will focus more on humor than on setting up an expansive universe. X/Twitter user @HollywoodHandle shared that audiences can expect a lighthearted tone, in line with Gunn’s previous work.

Critics have praised ‘Superman’ for its heart, humor, and fresh take on the character. David Corenswet, who plays Superman/Clark Kent, has received accolades for his performance. One critic remarked, “‘Superman’ soars with heart, humor, and style—a bold yet faithful take on the iconic hero.”

Alongside Corenswet, the film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Wendell Pierce.

The official synopsis reveals that Gunn’s film combines epic action, humor, and heart, showcasing a Superman driven by compassion. As the character faces challenges from Lex Luthor and a host of villains, the movie promises thrilling adventures and poignant moments.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the post-credits scenes, many believe ‘Superman’ will also lay the groundwork for future projects within the DCU. Gunn has hinted at working on sequels and other connections to upcoming films like ‘Peacemaker Season 2.’

As excitement builds for the film’s release, fans can be assured that ‘Superman’ is not only a reintroduction of a beloved character but also a foundation for a new chapter in the DC cinematic universe.