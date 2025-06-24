James Gunn Talks Rocket Raccoon and Upcoming Superman Film

Los Angeles, CA – James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, discussed his role in shaping Rocket Raccoon during his time at Marvel, highlighting the importance of character continuity in the upcoming DC Universe (DCU) projects.

In a recent interview, Gunn revealed how he ensured Rocket’s character remained authentic across different scripts. He stated, “I would get scripts with Rocket in them that didn’t match how I understood [the character] – that character was my soul.” He aims to maintain the same integrity for DC characters, especially those he has created on film.

The next major release in the DCU is “Superman,” featuring David Corenswet as the iconic character and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. Gunn has teased that Rocket Raccoon will make a cameo of sorts in this project.

<p"I will give you something that nobody knows, but Pom Klementieff is one of the robots,” Gunn shared, referencing the Guardians of the Galaxy actors who will also appear in the film. Along with Klementieff, Michael Rooker will portray another robot.

Fans can mark their calendars for July 11, when “Superman” drops in theaters. As excitement builds for the new storyline, Gunn urges fans to stay tuned for more DCU news.