Entertainment
James Gunn Talks Rocket Raccoon and Upcoming Superman Film
Los Angeles, CA – James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, discussed his role in shaping Rocket Raccoon during his time at Marvel, highlighting the importance of character continuity in the upcoming DC Universe (DCU) projects.
In a recent interview, Gunn revealed how he ensured Rocket’s character remained authentic across different scripts. He stated, “I would get scripts with Rocket in them that didn’t match how I understood [the character] – that character was my soul.” He aims to maintain the same integrity for DC characters, especially those he has created on film.
The next major release in the DCU is “Superman,” featuring David Corenswet as the iconic character and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. Gunn has teased that Rocket Raccoon will make a cameo of sorts in this project.
<p"I will give you something that nobody knows, but Pom Klementieff is one of the robots,” Gunn shared, referencing the Guardians of the Galaxy actors who will also appear in the film. Along with Klementieff, Michael Rooker will portray another robot.
Fans can mark their calendars for July 11, when “Superman” drops in theaters. As excitement builds for the new storyline, Gunn urges fans to stay tuned for more DCU news.
Recent Posts
- New COVID-19 Variant Nimbus Spreads in U.S. Amid Travel Season
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church
- Celtics Face Tough Payroll Decisions After Thunder Championship Win