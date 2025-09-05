James Gunn Unveils New Superman Project Set for 2027

BURBANK, Calif. — Filmmaker James Gunn made a significant announcement this week regarding the iconic superhero franchise, revealing the next installment in the Superman universe.

On Wednesday, Gunn shared on social media that the next film will be titled “Man of Tomorrow” and is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. The post featured an illustration by DC head Jim Lee, showcasing Superman’s foe Lex Luthor in a green and purple mech suit, with Superman leaning casually against him, smiling while holding a screwdriver.

“Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” Gunn captioned the image.

Alongside the announcement, David Corenswet, who portrays Superman in Gunn’s upcoming 2025 film, and Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor, both teased the announcement on their Instagram pages, sharing more images of the characters.

Gunn had previously hinted at a follow-up to the Superman story but clarified that it would not be a direct sequel. “I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga,’” Gunn stated in August. “I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.”

This announcement comes as Gunn’s “Superman” film crosses the $600 million mark at the global box office, with a current total of $612 million worldwide, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website. The 2025 film also expands the DC Universe by introducing new characters such as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl.